Animals

Dog import ban should be temporary

By The Editorial Board
Toledo Blade
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA move by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that puts the brakes on the importation of dogs from 113 countries deemed at high risk for rabies — a move aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly virus in this country — is a necessary measure but one that cannot be allowed to go on indefinitely.

www.toledoblade.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pet Dogs#Dog Rescue#Americans#Cdc#National Public Radio
Petsmassachusettsnewswire.com

US Nonprofit China Rescue Dogs Requests Exemption from CDC’s Suspension on Imported Dogs

The requested exemption is for 501(c)(3) rescue organizations who comply with government regulations, including USDA-APHIS issued Import Permits. VASS, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — China Rescue Dogs is requesting an exemption for 501(c)(3) rescues from the recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suspension of dogs entering the U.S. from countries classified as high risk for rabies.
AnimalsAmerican Veterinary Medical Association

AVMA supports federal legislation to strengthen dog importation requirements

(WASHINGTON, DC) June 29, 2021— The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) today reaffirmed its support for the Healthy Dog Importation Act, designed to reduce the spread of diseases that could be dangerous to both human and animal health. Reintroduced by Representatives Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) and Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), Co-chairs of...
AnimalsAmerican Veterinary Medical Association

Dog importation bill would better protect animals and people

The Healthy Dog Importation Act, which would reduce the spread of dangerous diseases that pose serious threats to both animal and public health, was reintroduced in Congress this week. Representatives Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) and Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), co-chairs of the Veterinary Medicine Caucus, reintroduced the legislation in the House of...
Animalswtaq.com

Buckling Down On Dog Importation Requirements

The American Veterinary Medical Association reaffirmed this week that it supports the Healthy Dog Importation Act. The bill was created to reduce the spread of diseases that could be dangerous to human and animal health. The Act gives the Department of Agriculture more resources to check on the health of any dogs entering the United States. The goal is to make sure that no imported dogs are a safety or health hazard to the country.
AnimalsColumbian

U.S. bans dogs from 100-plus countries

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials Monday announced a one-year ban on bringing in dogs from more than 100 countries where rabies is still a problem. Dogs coming in from those countries already needed proof of rabies vaccination. The ban is being imposed because of a spike in the number of puppies denied entry because they weren’t old enough to be fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
PetsWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC group fights against CDC ban on importing dogs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — A new order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some animal rescue groups angry, desperate, and trying to get exemptions before it takes effect on July 14. The order is intended to help keep rabies cases out of the U.S. by banning anyone...
