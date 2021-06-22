Fundraisers announced for Turner library and Farmington church

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Turner Public Library has exciting news — our Annual Book Sale is back! And it is not only back, with its traditional bargain prices, but it is bigger than ever. For the past year we have been holding a popular ongoing sale in a room on the second floor of our building. The books in this room, which are displayed in book store fashion, will be included in the sale, as well as thousands of books that are on tables in the Community Room. Shoppers will find CDs, DVDs, and puzzles as well, organized as in years past.