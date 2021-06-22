Cancel
Kenosha, WI

Shooting victim turns up at local hospital following gunfire on Kenosha's north side

By Terry Flores
Kenosha News.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGunfire heard on the city’s north side Monday evening was apparently a shooting, and a victim later turned up at a Kenosha area hospital. The shooting occurred at 6:12 p.m. according to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 38th Avenue and 45th Street, according to Lt. Desiree Farchione of the Kenosha Police Department. Farchione said the victim suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

