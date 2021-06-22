Cyclist speaks out after driver allegedly plows into him, other riders in Show Low

SHOW LOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of cyclists are recovering from serious injuries after a truck plowed into them mid-race. It happened on Saturday in Show Low. The driver tried to drive away but was followed by police and shot during the pursuit. Even though rider Kurt Kroemer has several broken bones, he wanted to speak with Arizona's family to raise awareness for cyclists safety. He's been going to the state championship in Show Low for 15 years and this is the first time he didn't finish. He was taken out about two miles into the race.