Affordable housing has been a challenge in metropolitan areas like Raleigh and Charlotte for quite some time. The latest solution? Increasing housing density. Just this week, the Raleigh City Council approved new rules to allow different types of housing, namely duplexes and townhomes, in traditionally single-family neighborhoods. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin called it a chance to add “gentle density” to neighborhoods. Charlotte included a similar provision in its 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which was narrowly approved by the City Council earlier this month. The fiercely disputed provision is a push to allow duplexes and triplexes citywide, which could jeopardize single-family zoning in much, if not all, of the city.