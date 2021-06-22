To the editor: More sustainability, less pollution

Way back in 1965, Ralph Nader wrote “Unsafe at Any Speed,” sounding the alarm over a lack of safety measures in automobiles and calling for urgent action to save lives. The very first sentence of the book pretty much stated the case: “For over half a century the automobile has brought death, injury and the most inestimable sorrow and deprivation to millions of people.” His goal, in writing the book, was to grasp the attention of the public, upend the auto industry, and create such a stir that there would be laws and regulations to fix the problem.