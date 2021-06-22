Cancel
To the editor: More sustainability, less pollution

By The Editorial Board
Toledo Blade
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s unfortunate that the article about the Ohio Senate’s resolution on the Line 5 pipeline through Michigan (“Ohio Senate OKs resolution on fate of Enbridge Line 5,” Wednesday) completely ignores the greenhouse gas emissions that will be released. Resulting changes to the climate would further raise the temperate of Lake Erie and increase agricultural runoff, accelerating the growth of toxic algae in Lake Erie. More immediately, half the continental US is currently suffering from its worst megadrought in more than 1,200 years.

