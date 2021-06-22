Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Chemical recycling bill sets stage for industry’s battle with environmentalists

By Andrew S. Lewis
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New technology employs a thermal process to convert industrial, commercial, agricultural or domestic plastic waste into additives for other products. New Jersey lawmakers are keying in on the future of plastic manufacturing and waste management. On Monday, a contentious bill that would ban polystyrene packaging and require plastic, glass and paper containers and carryout bags to be made with a percentage of recycled material, passed the Senate.

www.njspotlight.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Recycling#Chemical Manufacturing#Recycling Bin#Plastic Waste#Senate#Environment New Jersey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Recycling
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Life Cycle Analysis Indicates Favorable CO2 Savings For Agilyx Chemical Recycling Technology

TIGARD, Ore., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx Corporation (AGLX), a wholly owned subsidiary of Agilyx AS (Euronext Growth ( Oslo): "AGLX") and a pioneer in the chemical recycling of post-use plastics, announced today Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) results for its chemical recycling technology. Agilyx participated in the Styrenics Circular Solutions LCA, contributing data for its depolymerization technology.
San Rafael, CAfox7austin.com

Bill aims to help turn recycled wastewater into high-quality drinking water

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - Declining Sierra snowfall and continuing drought conditions have some people looking at recycling wastewater as a stable source of supplies in the future. Many Bay Area districts are already tapping into lower-quality recycled water for outdoor use. Santa Clara Valley Water District Board Vice-Chair Gary Kremen says it's about 5% of their supply.
InternetPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Worker misclassification, broadband access, job numbers, American Dream mall

New Jersey is cracking down further on employers who illegally classify their workers as contractors. It is a practice that costs the state millions of dollars in lost contributions for programs like unemployment and disability. Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed four bills that would give the state additional tools to go after those skirting the law. Murphy pointed out that misclassification also prevents workers from qualifying for unemployment and other benefits.
Augusta, MEfoxbangor.com

Lawmakers pass recycling bill

AUGUSTA — Lawmakers have passed a bill that takes the cost of recycling and puts it back on the companies that sent it. Rep. Nicole Grohoski sponsored the bill, which was approved by both the Maine House of Representatives and the Maine Senate with bipartisan support. Private companies will pay...
Environmentnewfoodmagazine.com

How should we dispose of food waste?

Researchers from the US Department of Energy have been busy analysing alternatives to landfill when it comes to disposing of food waste, with four options identified. The expected decline in the number of landfills across the United States coupled with bans on disposing large amounts of organic waste in landfills that have been enacted in multiple states has prompted researchers at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to examine other ways to grapple with the issue of food waste disposal.
Environmentfreightwaves.com

Careful carrier selection provides pathway for shippers to reduce carbon footprint

The conversation surrounding climate change has intensified in recent years, and everyone from corporations to consumers has taken notice. Once considered something of a niche interest, sustainability has gone mainstream. This is great news for the health of the planet, but it does mean shippers and carriers alike will need to be more cognizant of their carbon footprints and take actions to reduce them.
Congress & CourtsDaily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Support Energy Innovation Act

Rep. Annie Kuster is one of 75 co-sponsors on an important climate bill to put the U.S. on a path to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, create affordable clean energy, put money in people's pockets and save lives. This bill, called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, uses...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden’s pipeline perfidy: The U.S. faces a Keystone XL cancellation penalty

Auto owners are well aware that smooth motoring without jackrabbit starts and stops is the most efficient way to drive. The same goes for implementing national energy policy, but President Biden is demonstrating that he isn’t keen on efficiency. Decisions he has made meant to decelerate the use of fossil fuels are already costing Americans dearly, and Uncle Sam could wind up paying a heavy price as well.
Agriculturedakotafreepress.com

New Pix Tell Deeper Meaning of Ag Dept’s Devouring of Environmental Regulation

The new Department of Agriculture (and Natural Resources) makes clear the hierarchy we expected from this ill-advised submerger—environmental protection buried under ag-industrial interests—with the imagery on its redesigned webpage. Scroll past the distractingly homepage sliding banner and you’ll see a section titled “Happening Now.” What is happening now under DA(NR)’s...
Ithaca, NYEurekAlert

$10M grant funds study of dairy's carbon footprint

ITHACA, N.Y. - A new $10 million grant aims to help the U.S. dairy industry become at least carbon neutral while supporting farmer livelihoods - providing important insight for New York state, which ranks fourth in milk production nationwide. Quirine Ketterings, professor of animal science in the College of Agriculture...
Politicsstate.il.us

ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL SUPPORTS EPA PROPOSAL TO RESTORE CLEAN CAR STANDARDS WAIVER

Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a multistate coalition, today expressed support for the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposal to restore California’s waiver under the Clean Air Act for its greenhouse gas and zero emission vehicle (ZEV) programs. Raoul and the coalition submitted a comment letter to the EPA also supporting the agency’s proposal to rescind its previous determination that Section 177 of the Clean Air Act does not authorize other states to adopt California’s greenhouse gas standards for passenger cars and light trucks. California’s standards, which already result in emissions reductions of hundreds of thousands of tons annually, are essential to fight climate change and protect public health.
Energy IndustryPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Bill to promote solar power awaits Murphy’s signature

Wind power, another Murphy administration priority, will benefit from a new state-aided workplace training program. Among the bills now sitting on Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk is one that would promote solar power in the state. But, not everyone is satisfied with the legislation. The bill would encourage the building of large solar grids, which generate electricity at a lower cost than other solar projects like solar panels on people’s homes. Supporters say it’s the large projects that will help New Jersey meet its clean-energy goals but that this legislation comes at a price.
Maine StateRegister Citizen

Maine lawmakers approve landmark recycling reform bill

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers have passed a bill to regulate packaging materials by having private companies pay for the cost of disposing of the waste and improve state recycling programs. The bill passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan votes in June, but was held up until...
Environmentsciencecodex.com

What to do with food waste? Well, that depends

The expected decline in the number of landfills across the United States coupled with bans on disposing large amounts of organic waste in landfills that have been enacted in multiple states has prompted researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to examine other ways to grapple with the issue of food waste disposal.
Environmentplasticstoday.com

Chemical Recycling: Can University Labs Succeed Where Privately Held Startups Continue to Struggle?

Since the start of the year, I’ve gotten several announcements from various universities about advances in new technology. An article that was published in PlasticsToday on Feb. 10 reported on a development at the Chirik Lab at Princeton University. Paul Chirik, the Edwards S. Sanford Professor of Chemistry, called the newly discovered recycling process “the most important thing ever to come out of my lab.”
IndustryWFAE.org

New NC Law On Biogas Facilities Prompts Environmental Concerns

A bill signed by Gov. Roy Cooper last week will make it easier for hog farms in North Carolina to get permission to turn hog waste into biogas. On its face that sounds like a solution to two problems: promoting renewable energy and eliminating hog waste. But it may not be that simple.

Comments / 0

Community Policy