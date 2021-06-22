Chemical recycling bill sets stage for industry’s battle with environmentalists
New technology employs a thermal process to convert industrial, commercial, agricultural or domestic plastic waste into additives for other products. New Jersey lawmakers are keying in on the future of plastic manufacturing and waste management. On Monday, a contentious bill that would ban polystyrene packaging and require plastic, glass and paper containers and carryout bags to be made with a percentage of recycled material, passed the Senate.www.njspotlight.com