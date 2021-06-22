Chemical recycling bill sets stage for industry’s battle with environmentalists

Wind power, another Murphy administration priority, will benefit from a new state-aided workplace training program. Among the bills now sitting on Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk is one that would promote solar power in the state. But, not everyone is satisfied with the legislation. The bill would encourage the building of large solar grids, which generate electricity at a lower cost than other solar projects like solar panels on people’s homes. Supporters say it’s the large projects that will help New Jersey meet its clean-energy goals but that this legislation comes at a price.