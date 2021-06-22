Cancel
Oh My Aching Gluteus Minimus

By Lisa Lane
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 16 days ago
CHARLOTTE – The third gluteus muscle is the gluteus minimus, the smallest in the gluteus muscle groups. This glute muscle is located of course in the buttocks/hip area and is a fan-shaped muscle deep within your hip structure. The minimus muscle helps push your thigh away from your body and assists the gluteus medius with its jobs (look at my previous column). Part of the muscle flexes the hip and helps rotate the thigh inward. It also helps stabilize your hip.

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006.

