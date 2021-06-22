Oh My Aching Gluteus Minimus

MINT HILL, NC – It is important that we continue to make emotional connections with our children each day. It’s easy to miss the opportunity to connect with our children. What are some things that we can do as parents to ensure that we don’t allow busyness to swallow up our opportunities to make a positive connection? Giving frequent hugs throughout the day is ideal, however, if that’s not possible, give a good squeeze in the morning and a snuggle before bedtime. Affirming our children with physical touch is important to maintaining our emotional connection with them. Put down your electronic device and make eye contact with your child when he is talking to you. Doing this will make a significant impact on your child and remind him that he is important to you. When one activity or task is ending and a new one is about to begin, use your child’s name to get his attention, and make eye contact to soften the transition. If your child struggles with transitioning from one activity to the next, it’s important to make a positive emotional connection. Listen to your child. Do your best to see things from his perspective. Allow your child the opportunity to share his feelings without interruption. You may be surprised at what he is willing to share when he knows he has your undivided attention. follow us on Facebook @KumonOfCharlotteMintHill and Instagram @kumonatminthill. Visit our website at www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill to set up a free parent orientation at our learning center.