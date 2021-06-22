Horoscopes

Your sign's 2021 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Virgo personality profile. Welcome to July, beautiful Virgo! June was a little bit kinky, and you may have found yourself interested in trying new things in the bedroom. Thanks to your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, you were able to ask for what you wanted. Your love life is definitely on a winning streak but beware of misunderstandings when Mercury, which is in Gemini, squares (an unfavorable astrological aspect) Neptune in dreamy Pisces on Tuesday, July 6. Communication may be hazy, especially with lovers, so ask for clarification before jumping to conclusions. Have any difficult conversations in person rather than over text.