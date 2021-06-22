Why Is Bitcoin Tanking Today?

Axie (AXS), on which the game Axie Infinity is based, increased by 66% over the past five days. Optimism hinges on EIP 1559, the highly anticipated ETH improvement. “Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) tank as investors take cover,” wrote Fortune Magazine. The headline soon spawned tens of imitations across media all over the world. It was quite disheartening to some: over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin dropped by almost 7%. Ethereum was faring far better than Bitcoin, yet it outperformed it in the opposite direction as well, dropping by 9.91%. Dogecoin and XRP (XRP/USD) fell by more than 7% today, and Polkadot (DOT/USD) and Uniswap (UNI/USD) – by more than 11%.