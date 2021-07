H.E.R. is a multi-grammy-winning artist who is leading the R&B genre into the future while staying grounded in the roots. She just dropped new music, giving fans the long-awaited studio project they have been craving for. Still, no matter how great you are in life, some people can't accept it. One troll on Twitter tried to come for H.E.R., suggesting the talented singer and songwriter has no hits. H.E.R. made a little time to trash the troll with some receipts.