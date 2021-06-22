Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Get Free, High-Quality Children’s Books Sent To You In Alabama With This Program

By Dre Day
Posted by 
92.9 WTUG
92.9 WTUG
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After almost 2 years of being a first-time dad, I can honestly tell you that it's not easy. I have learned that babies love reading!. Ok well, I could be wrong. Maybe not all babies love reading, but I know my son does. He's loved reading since he was only a few months old. At first, I heard people saying that reading to babies helped their development but I didn't really believe it. I just did it cause I wanted my wife to be happy. (Don't tell her that part) Here we are almost two years later and reading is one of his favorite things to do. Early morning, midday, late at night, the time of day doesn't matter. He's always running to his collection of books and opening it up to read. It's really a beautiful thing to see.

wtug.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Tuscaloosa, AL
Entertainment
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Book#Imagination Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
92.9 WTUG

Alpha Phi Alpha Working With Community Organizations To Feed Tuscaloosa Community

Serving the community is nothing new to the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Soon, they'll team up with community organizations for a much-needed event. Saturday, July 10th, the Delta Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Inc will host a community feeding event at the Temporary Emergency Services of West Alabama 1705 15th st, in Tuscaloosa. Food will begin being distributed at 10a and the event will end at noon or until the food runs out.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
92.9 WTUG

Shelton State To Host Free Community Event In West Tuscaloosa

There is nothing more I love than helping the community. I love the fact that Shelton State & Chesapeake Consulting, Inc. will be hosting this free community event. Come out to the McDonald Hughes Community Center on July 21st, 2021 from 10a-4p for the Tuscaloosa CommUnity event. This event is completely free and open to the public. It's a chance for communities to unite for food, fun, fellowship, and useful services.
Alabama StatePosted by
92.9 WTUG

Flea Market Raising Funds for 2 Elementary Schools Friday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

West Alabama Wholesale, a local automotive dealer on Skyland Boulevard, is hosting a community-wide flea market to raise funds for two local elementary schools. "What we're doing is making sure they have necessary supplies. They were hit especially hard last year because of COVID," said Tre Lanier, Sales and Marketing Director at West Alabama Wholesale. "On top of that, we are hoping to integrate more into the community and show we're more than just a car lot."
Alabama StatePosted by
92.9 WTUG

Enjoy Free Tea at McAlister’s Deli In Alabama

Are you ready for some free tea? McAlister’s Deli is ready to give you some free tea. What do you do when you're bored? Ok don't judge me but sometimes when I'm bored I like to scroll on Facebook. You may be thinking that everyone does that but I like to scroll the events section! There are seriously so many great events happening that we either don't know about or just overlook. Facebook events help me learn about things happening that I might like.
CelebritiesPosted by
92.9 WTUG

Why “Black Girl Magic” Is Real

This weekend I was listening to Cafe Mocha- Radio From A Woman's Perspective, actress Taraji P. Henson was being interviewed and she stated that "Black Girl Magic is not real". I was hard to accept her comment however after listening to her reasoning I understand why she said what she said but it is still my belief that "Black Girl Magic" is very real and needs to be respected today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy