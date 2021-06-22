Cancel
Offshore Wind in NJ: Meeting the State's Clean Energy and Economic Goals

By NJ Spotlight News
As offshore wind starts to pick up speed in New Jersey, key issues must be addressed, such as where it is heads and what's ahead for this clean-energy technology. Offshore wind is emerging as a significant source of power in New Jersey. The state already has approved a 1,100-megawatt wind farm off the coast of Atlantic City, which could be operational by mid-decade. Next week, it could approve double that capacity in a new solicitation offered by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

