Avril Lavigne Resurrects 'Sk8er Boi' With Tony Hawk In Epic First TikTok

Four months after City Girls single "Twerkulator" leaked and became a hit on TikTok, it's finally time for the official video. Directed by the iconic Missy Elliott, we should've known the video wouldn't be anything short of spectacular. Whether you're working, taking advantage of the summer sun, or kicking it back on your couch, it's hard not to want to get up and dance as the duo say, "It's time for the twerkulator / I'ma shake what my mama gave me / I'ma shake my moneymaker." We're not sure what we love more, the song's sampling of the 1992 house song "The Percolator" or that it starts off with an important warning. There's a reason the song went viral on TikTok, and we feel confident that it'll have a resurgence thanks to Yung Miami and JT's sexy moves. Watch the full video above.