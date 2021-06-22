Cancel
Avril Lavigne Resurrects 'Sk8er Boi' With Tony Hawk In Epic First TikTok

iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 17 days ago
It's the collab we all deserved. Avril Lavigne is officially on TikTok, and her first video is a beautiful nostalgic tribute to her famous 2002 hit "Sk8er Boi" featuring the most famous "Sk8er Boi" of them all, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. In the video, fans can see Avril sitting on...

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

