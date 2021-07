BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on February 21, 2021, and focuses on Idahoans being priced out of housing while wages stay stagnant. While the housing crisis in the Treasure Valley, which is now reaching rural Idaho, is seemingly impervious to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it isn't heating up alone in a vacuum. With more people leaving states that are home to some of the nation's biggest metros, such as California, Illinois and New York, cities' housing markets across the West are also skyrocketing.