Cruel decision to slash federal unemployment aid might not work out for DeSantis

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, major sectors of this state’s economy have rested on the aching backs of a vast class of laborers, many of whom have been treated like chattel and paid far less than a living wage. Pre-pandemic, one-third of Florida’s households scraped by on less money than they needed to cover the essential costs of daily life — and that number doesn’t include the 13% of Florida households with incomes below the federal poverty level.

