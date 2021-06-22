'He Still Seems Nowhere Near Proposing': Jonathan Scott Being Pushed By His Twin Brother Drew To Pop The Question To Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, Spills Source

New York [July 6, 2021] For her assistant Kevin, who has been a friend, right-hand supporter, protector and guardian angel for more than a decade, Gwyneth Paltrow will break through walls, rip out old fixtures and put her whole heart into his home renovation in the hit HGTV series Celebrity IOU on Monday, July 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Gwyneth, who has a shelf with her Academy Award®, Golden Globe® Award and Emmy® Award, says she has spent more time with Kevin than anyone else in the past ten years. Now, Gwyneth, the CEO of goop and a bestselling author, is ready to showcase her keen eye for design—tag teaming with real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise Kevin with an updated kitchen, living area and loft space before he moves into his newly purchased Southern California condo. In addition to airing on HGTV, Gwyneth’s episode of Celebrity IOU will be available to stream on discovery+ early on Monday, July 12.