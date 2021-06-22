Donavan Brazier was a lock to make the U.S. Olympic team in the 800. Then he finished last at the trials.

Donavan Brazier carried no strategy to the Hayward Field track other than to win, other than to continue an inevitable march to the pinnacle of his sport. He had beaten the best 800-meter runners in the world from the front of the pack, and he had won from the back. He reached the line first like water found its level. He did not need a race plan at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. He just needed to be Donavan Brazier, the invulnerable world champion.