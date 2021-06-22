Cancel
Geneva County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Geneva by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Geneva SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN GENEVA...WALTON AND WESTERN HOLMES COUNTIES UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1058 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Laurel Hill to 8 miles southwest of Crestview to 31 miles south of Pensacola Beach. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds gusts around 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Locations impacted include Santa Rosa Beach, De Funiak Springs, Samson, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Liberty, Freeport, Paxton, Ponce De Leon, Oakwood Hills, Cluster Springs, Villa Tasso, Blue Mountain Beach, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Seaside, Rock Hill, Glendale, Pleasant Ridge, Knox Hill and New Harmony.

Geneva County, AL
Samson, AL
Geneva, AL
Union, AL
