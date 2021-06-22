Red Flag Warning issued for Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN NEVADA, SOUTHEAST CALIFORNIA, AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. InCalifornia...Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, and 466. * TIMING...Winds will increase late Tuesday morning, peak in the afternoon, and decrease Tuesday evening. * WIND...South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum values 4 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.