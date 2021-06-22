Cancel
Mohave County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 14:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 101, 102, 229, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, AND 466 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY FOR DRY LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 101, 102, 229, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, AND 466 The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. Fire weather zone 229. Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Winds will decrease this evening. Thunderstorm chances will increase late Wednesday morning and continue through the evening. * WIND...South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph this evening. Gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms Wednesday. * HUMIDITY...Minimum values 4 to 10 percent this afternoon. Higher humidity on Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

alerts.weather.gov
Colorado State
Mohave County, AZ
