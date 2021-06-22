Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF CLARK, SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL NYE COUNTIES * AFFECTED AREA...In Nevada...Fire weather zones 462, 463, 464, and 465. * TIMING...Winds will increase by noon Tuesday, peak in the afternoon, and decrease Tuesday evening. * WIND...South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum values 4 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.