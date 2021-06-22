Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF CLARK, SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL NYE COUNTIES * AFFECTED AREA...In Nevada...Fire weather zones 462, 463, 464, and 465. * TIMING...Winds will increase by noon Tuesday, peak in the afternoon, and decrease Tuesday evening. * WIND...South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum values 4 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
County
Nye County, NV
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
County
Lincoln County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Sw Lincoln County Deserts#Las Vegas Dispatch#Sheep Range
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Indictments of firm and top executive test Trump's charmed life

(CNN) — Donald Trump has long evaded the consequences of his questionable business ethics and personal and political scandals. But the grand jury indictments returned against his company and a top executive will test the ex-President's charmed life as never before. The charges, expected to be unsealed Thursday, are related...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.