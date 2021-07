Valley Border Patrol agents free dozens of illegal immigrants from human traffickers in several operations. Valley Central reported yesterday that Customs and Border Protection agents saved more than 70-immigrants from smugglers just since Monday. A routine vehicle check Monday in Linn on FM 1017 led to the discovery and liberation of a carload of immigrants although the trafficker driver got away. Two more operations late Monday busted stash houses in San Juan and Mission. In all in the three operations, 71-illegal immigrants were freed from traffickers.