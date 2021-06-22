Councilors Take Last Look at Haverhill Spending Plan Tonight; Police Budget May Be Focus

For those who have never touched a computer or have limited mouse skills, the Haverhill Public Library is offering an Internet Basics class. The class, Tuesday, July 6, from 2-3 p.m., introduces the basics of having a computer, mouse and keyboard. It will also explore how to find information online and develop web browsing skills. The program, itself, takes place online and links will be sent the day of the program. To register or for more help, call Brendan Kieran at 978-373-1586, ext. 608, or email him at [email protected]. Registrations may also be made online by clicking on Events at haverhillpl.org.