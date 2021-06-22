Councilors Take Last Look at Haverhill Spending Plan Tonight; Police Budget May Be Focus
Haverhill City Councilors tonight take a final look at the city’s $209 million spending plan for the year that begins next week. In recent years, the final budget review has become heated and this year’s point of contention may be Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s reluctance to immediately add a second behavioral response clinician or add five more officers as the police department has requested. Councilor Timothy J. Jordan told the mayor previously he backs former Police Chief Alan R. DeNaro’s vision.whav.net