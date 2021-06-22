Obituary | Thomas Michael Tellier, 80, of Campbellsport

June 21, 2021 – Campbellsport, WI – On Saturday, June 19, 2021, Thomas Michael Tellier, loving husband and father of 6, passed away after a long battle with illness. Thomas was born on October 16,1940 in Milwaukee. He was the son of the late Ralph and Florence Tellier (nee Andres). He attended Pius XI High School and graduated in 1958. Thomas was a jack of all trades and master of none, dabbling in a little bit here and there and always up for trying something new.