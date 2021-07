Kemba Walker’s tenure with the Boston Celtics officially came to an end on Friday after he was traded to the OKC Thunder along with a draft pick in exchange for Al Horford. While it was pretty obvious that Boston’s relationship with Kemba wasn’t the healthiest, it now comes to light why he may have ultimately left town. According to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, former Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, who is now in the front office, wasn’t the kindest to Walker.