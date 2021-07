Mercer County Crime Stoppers currently seeking information regarding the recent vehicle thefts and stolen vehicles in the area. On June 14th it is believed that several subjects came to the Sherrard area committing several car burglaries and taking two vehicles. On July 2nd it is believed that these same individuals or at least some of the same group committed several more car burglaries in both Aledo and Viola. During this time at least 4 cars were stolen.