Haverhill Democrats to Elect State Convention Delegates at Online Caucus July 12
Registered Democrats in Haverhill are having a virtual caucus to elect delegates and alternates to the 2021 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention this fall in Worcester. Haverhill is sending 28 delegates and 28 alternates to the State Convention, along with other non-voting delegates. The caucus takes place online Monday, July 12, 6:30 p.m. Registration begins at 6:30 and a short business meeting of the Haverhill Democratic City Committee precedes the caucus. Speakers are to discuss plans for the City Committee's Annual Roz McKeon Breakfast and other activities.