Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Haverhill Democrats to Elect State Convention Delegates at Online Caucus July 12

By WHAV Staff
Posted by 
WHAV
WHAV
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Registered Democrats in Haverhill are having a virtual caucus to elect delegates and alternates to the 2021 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention this fall in Worcester. Haverhill is sending 28 delegates and 28 alternates to the State Convention, along with other non-voting delegates. The caucus takes place online Monday, July 12, 6:30 p.m. Registration begins at 6:30 and a short business meeting of the Haverhill Democratic City Committee precedes the caucus. Speakers are to discuss plans for the City Committee’s Annual Roz McKeon Breakfast and other activities.

whav.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
City
Lowell, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
Haverhill, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Delegate#Democratic State#The City Committee#Lgbtq#Massdems Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Methuen, MAPosted by
WHAV

Methuen Democrats Plan Hybrid In-Person and Online Caucus July 13

Methuen Democrats are having a hybrid online and in-person caucus next Tuesday to elect 22 delegates and five alternates to the 2021 MassDems Platform Convention. They will elect 11 male and 11 female delegates and the five alternates Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m., online or at Methuen City Hall, Searles Building, 41 Pleasant Street, Great Hall, third floor, Methuen Democrats attending virtually can register for our caucus by clicking here.
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Haverhill Police Capt. Pistone to Become City’s Next Chief; Mayor Cites Embrace of New Practices

Haverhill Police Capt. Robert P. Pistone is the city’s next police chief. Pistone, a 22-year veteran of the Haverhill force, succeeds Alan R. DeNaro who retired in May for health reasons. He is expected to take over as chief July 17, replacing interim Chief Anthony L. Haugh, a former Haverhill deputy who came out of retirement to head the department for a few weeks until the new permanent chief was chosen.
PoliticsPosted by
WHAV

The Declaration of Independence

IN CONGRESS, July 4, 1776. The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America,. When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Committee Names Three Finalists—Two From In-House—for Post of Haverhill Police Chief

Selection of Haverhill’s next police chief is nearing the finish line with two Haverhill senior officers and a Lawrence captain emerging as finalists. Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. and Capt. Robert P. Pistone and Lawrence Police Capt. Maurice Aguiler were named finalists by a police chief interview committee Wednesday. Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini said his interview committee, comprised of both members with police hiring experience and community leaders, screened the top five candidates.
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

No PFAS Chemicals in Haverhill Water, But Appearance in Sewer Sludge Drives Up Disposal Costs

Haverhill residents do not have to worry about a chemical, known as PFAS, in their drinking water. That was the assessment of the city’s Deputy Public Works Director Robert E. Ward at a City Council meeting this week. The chemicals, known formally as polyfluoroalkyl substances, are found in food packaging, household cleaners, electronics and other products. Ward told councilors, although it is a concern because these chemicals can last for thousands of years, so far, Haverhill has seen no issues.
North Andover, MAPosted by
WHAV

Grand Jury Indicts Former Congressional Candidate ‘Beej’ Das of N. Andover for Campaign Fraud

A former congressional candidate from North Andover was arrested today after being indicted on charges of violating the Federal Election Campaign Act and making false statements. A federal grand jury indicted 47-year-old Abhijit “Beej” Das for accepting excessive campaign contributions; conduit contributions; conversion of campaign funds; engaging in a scheme...
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Whitten Becomes Executive Director of Merrimack Valley Planning Commission

A veteran of the Haverhill-based Merrimack Valley Planning Commission has been named the organization’s executive director. Jerrard Whitten, who most recently served as the quasi-public agency’s GIS and Information Technology program manager, succeeds Theresa Park who was named deputy director and senior executive vice president of MassDevelopment. Merrimack Valley Planning...
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

‘Spooktacular Paranormal Walk’ Saturday to Benefit Asperger Works

The Essex County Ghost Project is having a “Spooktacular Paranormal Walk” this Saturday night to benefit Asperger Works of Haverhill. The tour of, what is being called one of the “most haunted cemeteries in New England,” Hilldale Cemetery, begins with a meet and greet at 7 p.m., followed by a ghost hunt at 8, at 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Rep. Vargas Says Mount Washington Homes Help Address Homeowner Disparities

Building on Gov. Charlie Baker’s housing announcement in Haverhill last week, Haverhill Rep. Andy X. Vargas said his efforts with the legislature’s Black and Latino Caucus helped bring “disparities for homebuyers of color into clearer focus.”. Baker, celebrating the construction of affordable owner-occupied homes in Haverhill’s Mount Washington neighborhood, said...

Comments / 1

Community Policy