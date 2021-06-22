San Dieguito budget addresses students’ post-pandemic return to school

The San Dieguito Union High School District board approved its budget for the 2021-22 school year on June 17, representing a $13 million deficit. According to SDUHSD Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Tina Douglas, this is the first year the district will be back in basic aid since 2013-14, meaning as a community-funded school district the bulk of their funding comes from property tax revenue. During tough economic times property taxes are at risk, so she has been conservative in budgeting for a 3% increase in property taxes.