To provide assistance to child food insecurity in Stephens County, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Summer Feeding Program will offer meals at four sites in the county. At more than 100 sites in Oklahoma, any child 18 and under can receive free, nutritious meals and snacks for the duration of summer. In Stephens County, Chattanooga Feeds Our Warriors in Chattanooga, and One True Light: Elm Terrace, One True Light: Emerson Elementary School, One True Light: Mark Twain Elementary School, and One True Light: Parkview Baptist Church in Duncan will be hubs of these meals.