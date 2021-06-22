Cancel
Cass City, MI

USA dominates GTC All-Conference softball team selections

By Mark Birdsall
Huron Daily Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greater Thumb Conference has named the members of the 2021 All-Conference softball teams. In the GTC West, Unionville-Sebewaing Area led all teams with six players named to the First Team. Brynn Polega, Gabriella Crumm, Laci Harris, Olivia Jubar, Emma Stecker and Emily Rieman all earned First Team honors. Three Cass City players earned First Team selections: Abbey Halabis, Macey White and Saylar Cuthrell. Bad Axe’s Lexi Booms was also named to the First Team.

