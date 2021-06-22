Cancel
Bibb County, AL

Bibb County man being held on $1M bond after being charged with sexually abusing a child, relatives also arrested

By Phil Pinarski
WHNT-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRENT, Ala. (WIAT) – The Brent Police Department has arrested three individuals during an investigation into alleged sexual abuse of children over the last week. According to authorities, 20-year-old Kenneth Shane Duncan (left) was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. The reported incident occurred at Duncan Treasures, a business owned by Kenneth Duncan’s parents.

whnt.com
