Bibb County man being held on $1M bond after being charged with sexually abusing a child, relatives also arrested
BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) – The Brent Police Department has arrested three individuals during an investigation into alleged sexual abuse of children over the last week. According to authorities, 20-year-old Kenneth Shane Duncan (left) was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. The reported incident occurred at Duncan Treasures, a business owned by Kenneth Duncan’s parents.whnt.com