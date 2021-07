The Phoenix Suns completed the four-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals this past Sunday night to give them their first berth in the conference finals since 2010. During Game 3 of the series on Friday night, a Suns fan went viral after a video of him fighting with a Nuggets fan was posted on Twitter. At the end of the fight, the Suns fan shouts, "Suns in four!" in the faces of his combatants.