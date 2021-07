The Sixers’ season is over. The season ended in disappointing fashion… again. With Milwaukee knocking out Brooklyn, it appeared for a second that the Sixers had a great path at least to make it to the NBA Finals. But then reality struck. The Sixers failed to take care of business and were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Hawks. Yes… the Atlanta Hawks. Yikes! From some poor coaching decisions from Doc Rivers to cold shooting by the team in the second half of a couple games to one of the team’s stars pulling a disappearing act in the Series – the Sixers just couldn’t get the job done.