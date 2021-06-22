Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goku's New Level of Mastered Ultra Instinct Power
Dragon Ball Super revealed Goku's new level of Mastered Ultra Instinct power with the newest chapter of the series! Dragon Ball Super's previous chapter officially kicked off the fight between Goku and Granolah on Planet Cereal, and through this fight Goku had revealed that he now had the ability to stack his Ultra Instinct state on top of his Super Saiyan transformations. But as the fight between the two of them really heats up with the newest chapter of the series, it quickly becomes clear that these weren't the only advancements he made in his training with Whis.comicbook.com