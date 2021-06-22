Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goku's New Level of Mastered Ultra Instinct Power

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball Super revealed Goku's new level of Mastered Ultra Instinct power with the newest chapter of the series! Dragon Ball Super's previous chapter officially kicked off the fight between Goku and Granolah on Planet Cereal, and through this fight Goku had revealed that he now had the ability to stack his Ultra Instinct state on top of his Super Saiyan transformations. But as the fight between the two of them really heats up with the newest chapter of the series, it quickly becomes clear that these weren't the only advancements he made in his training with Whis.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Level#Ultra Instinct#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Art Brings Gohan Black to Life

Goku Black has made a big return in the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, returning from a different timeline in order to enact his "Goku Elimination Plan", but one fan artist has imagined what the Dragon Ball Super villain might look like if he had decided to overtake the body of Goku's son Gohan, rather than the premiere protagonist of the Shonen franchise. Though Gohan hasn't played a major role in Dragon Ball Heroes to date, the Space-Time War promotional material has hinted that the son of Goku is set to make a return in the side story.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Just Let Goku Drop a Rare Insult

Dragon Ball Super is moving forward with its manga while things behind-the-scenes focus on its upcoming movie. While its animated comeback waits for us in the future, the manga is hitting readers each month with big updates on Goku. Right now, the fighter is out cold after picking a fight with Granolah, and his latest bout of training has come under fire amidst it all.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Universal Onslaught Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Universal Onslaught.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball Super: Goku and Vegeta vs. Granola in new leaked vignettes

Granola does not appear in the sketches of the manga, but his attacks that are launched from afar do. Goku and Vegeta only manage to dodge the wave of energy balls to continue advancing towards the objective. This tactic fits in with what we already know about Granola. Since he...
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Mother Of The Year Transforms Son Into Goku

Son Goku has long been not only one of the most popular characters introduced in the Shonen series of Dragon Ball, but one of the most popular characters in anime period, with one mother vying for the title of "mother of the year," by transforming her son into the legendary Saiyan. While the young Dragon Ball fan most likely won't be transforming into a Super Saiyan as a result of this makeover, it's clear that he looks far more like Goku than many fans could imagine, even considering there was a live-action adaptation of the Earth-bound Saiyan that hit theaters years back.
ComicsComicBook

New Dragon Ball Poster Unmasks the Mysterious Hooded Saiyan

The Masked Saiyan in Super Dragon Ball Heroes was revealed to be none other than Goku Black, the doppelganger of Son who was created when Zamasu overtook his body in Dragon Ball Super, and it seems that the concurrent Hooded Saiyan has been revealed with a new poster for the latest arc. With the Space-Time War Arc seeing Fuu creating a brand new universe to reshape creation, the latest storyline has brought back some major players from the past of Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise and is sure to have more familiar faces arrive.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Namekian & Saiyan Boost Released

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has released its latest product. These two Expansion Packs, Saiyan Boost and Namekian Boost, debut the new "BOOST" mechanic that will run through multiple upcoming sets. The Dragon Ball Super Card Game official Facebook page announced the release of these Expansion Sets yesterday. In addition...
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball Super: manga chapter 70 publication date

On the other hand, in the Granola arc, Goku trains with Whis to finally master Ultra Instinct and Vegeta wishes to become much more like Beerus. The current objective of the prince of the Saiyans is to know the secret of Hakai, the destructive ability of the gods of destruction.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Rumor Suggests Super Saiyan 3 Rose Is on Its Way

Dragon Ball has a ton of transformations under its belt, and they have been mixed and matched more than you may realize. It goes without saying that the mainline series has done its best to shake up its various forms, but that doesn't even begin to touch the lesser-known parts of the franchise. And now, it seems like a new take on Super Saiyan 3 is coming.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball Super: the detail that few noticed about the desire for Granola

What makes Ultimate Sheng Long ask Granola to clarify his wish before giving an answer. The dragon says that he can make the wish come true, but he must first accept a mysterious condition. Despite not knowing the downside, Granola accepts the warning as he says that getting stronger always requires a sacrifice.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Launches Exclusive New Majin Buu Funko

Dragon Ball as a series hasn't been shy about bringing back its villains with new roles, with Majin Buu returning as an ally following the destruction of Kid Buu and the influence of Mr. Satan on his personality, and it seems that a new exclusive Funko Pop has captured one of Buu's funniest moments. The first incarnation of Majin Buu that we witnessed didn't seem like a villain at all, being freed by the sorcerer Babidi and appearing as a jovial rotund being who wasn't scared to kill anyone that got him mad, which caused the death of Majin Vegeta in the process.
ComicsComicBook

Black Clover Stuns With Noelle's Divine New Power Level

Black Clover stunned with Noelle Silva's divine new power level with the newest chapter of the series! Yuki Tabata's original manga series is now within the second phase of the second round of the fights against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, and the previous chapter of the series finally kicked off the long awaited rematch between Noelle and Vanica Zogratis. Making things all the more exciting was the fact that in order to face Vanica at the same level in this rematch, Noelle had teamed up with the Water Spirit Undine to become a Spirit Host.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals First Cross Spirits Cards

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. First, let's take a look at an offering of Cross Spirits cards featuring Trunks.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Super Dragon Ball Heroes leaves us stunned with the new transformation of Goku Black

Goku and the rest of the saiyans never settle, they always want to be stronger. During all the Dragon Ball Z sagas, all of them managed to strengthen and dominate different transformations. The Earth was already sinking when Kakarot became Super Saiyan 3, but with the arrival of Dragon Ball Super, it has improved even more. Now, thanks to the Super Dragon Ball Heroes video game, which is not canonical, we have been able to savor the transformation of Goku Black, the main antagonist of the Future Trunks saga into Super.

Comments / 0

Community Policy