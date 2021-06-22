Kazuto Ioka, Francisco Rodriguez Jr. Reach Terms For WBO Title Fight, Avoid Purse Bid
Kazuto Ioka appears to be set for his first fight of 2021. The four-division and reigning WBO junior bantamweight titlist has reportedly agreed to terms with mandatory challenger Francisco ‘Chihuas’ Rodriguez Jr., thus avoiding a purse bid hearing. Promociones del Pueblo, Rodriguez’s co-promoter along with Cancun Boxing has revealed that the two sides have reached a deal to meet September 1 at a venue to be determined in Tokyo, Japan.www.boxingscene.com