Kazuto Ioka, Francisco Rodriguez Jr. Reach Terms For WBO Title Fight, Avoid Purse Bid

Due to an injury with Max Holloway, the scheduled bout against Yair Rodriguez has been postponed. Moving up as the new five-round main event will be the top 15 lightweight clash between No. 9 Islam Makhachev takes on No. 14 Thiago Moises. Makhachev intends to make the most of his first main event by delivering another dominant performance and declaring himself as the next top contender for the belt. Moises looks to make a statement by securing the biggest win of his career and break into the top 10.