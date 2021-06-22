Cancel
Kazuto Ioka, Francisco Rodriguez Jr. Reach Terms For WBO Title Fight, Avoid Purse Bid

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKazuto Ioka appears to be set for his first fight of 2021. The four-division and reigning WBO junior bantamweight titlist has reportedly agreed to terms with mandatory challenger Francisco ‘Chihuas’ Rodriguez Jr., thus avoiding a purse bid hearing. Promociones del Pueblo, Rodriguez’s co-promoter along with Cancun Boxing has revealed that the two sides have reached a deal to meet September 1 at a venue to be determined in Tokyo, Japan.

www.boxingscene.com
