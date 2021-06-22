Pandemic sports season wraps up for high schoolers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — An entire year of high school sports was played in a pandemic; let that sink in for a second. Pro athletes were put in bubbles and tested daily, kids here at home in Section V were told to wear a mask while they played and not be late for their virtual math class in the morning. We'd like to take some time to congratulate all of the people who helped these kids be able to play sports this year, as well as take a look inside what life was like for high school athletes.