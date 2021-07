Jimmy Uso is no longer incarcerated in Pensacola, Florida following his DUI arrest on Monday night. As noted, Uso was arrested on Monday night after being stopped by police who witnessed him run a red light, while doing 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. He later failed sobriety tests and was taken to jail overnight for misdemeanor DUI, speeding and running a red light. You can click here for our original report on the arrest, along with Jimmy’s mugshot photo.