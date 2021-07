Yes it seems to be true but what took Mother Nature millions upon millions of years to accomplish we humans have been able to accomplish in just over 150 years. A recent article in the scientific journal “Annual Review of Earth and Planetary Sciences” discusses the alarming increase in CO2 in the last 150 years caused by human activities that reverses what nature took over 50 million years to accomplish. Scientists who investigate past climates are called Paleoclimatologists. They have collected evidence that CO2 has long been the dominate lever on our Earth’s temperature. The evidence exists in chemicals stored in fossils which show how much CO2 once existed in our atmosphere.