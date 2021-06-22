Cancel
Rowan County, NC

Commissioners name Newberry Hall House county’s newest historic landmark

By Ben Stansell
Salisbury Post
Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY — There’s a new historic landmark in western Rowan County. The Rowan County Board of Commissioners on Monday designated the Newberry Hall House and an adjoining acre of land at 9935 N.C. 801 as the county’s eighth historic landmark. The historic landmark designation is bestowed to properties in the county that have historic importance and have maintained the same appearance they had when they were constructed.

