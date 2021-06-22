The Most Iconic Fashion Moments In Pretty In Pink
It's fitting that one of the most iconic movies in terms of fashion and personal style opens with the line, "This is a really volcanic ensemble you're wearing, it's really marvelous!" This line is uttered by Duckie Dale (portrayed by Jon Cryer), a fellow lover of volcanic ensembles in the 1986 film "Pretty in Pink." Duckie gave this compliment to his best friend and the film's protagonist, Andie Walsh (portrayed by Molly Ringwald), who was wearing plenty of floral layers, an oversized cardigan, and a fedora hat adorned with a large fabric flower, per Bustle.www.thelist.com