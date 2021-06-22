The Most Iconic Fashion Moments In Pretty In Pink

More than just a French film star, Anna Karina is the unquestionable face of the French New Wave movement. After meeting director and husband-to-be Jean-Luc Godard in 1960, the Danish-French actress went on to star in seven of the director’s most iconic movies. Whether she’s playing a schoolgirl-turned-burglar (Bande à part), a woman-on-the-lam (Pierrot le fou) or an aspiring actress (Vivre sa vie), Anna and her inimitable presence — both vulnerable and free-spirited — is the beating heart of each Godard collaboration. The duo’s films shaped both French New Wave and French culture, as a whole — and the same could be said about Anna’s fashion choices. Taking in plaid skirts, trench coats, headbands and hair ribbons, ballet flats, catty eyeliner, and perfect sweaters, Anna’s 60s style (in all its gamine glory) set the standard for Nouvelle Vague dressing and continues to be the blueprint for today’s French girl chic. Here, we look back on the French film star’s career through a selection of her most iconic outfits.