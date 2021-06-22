Cancel
Tulane’s Commitment to Equity Institute Wins COVID Study Grant

By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommitment to Equity Institute has received almost $1.2 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to assess how the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting fiscal policies have affected inequality, poverty and mobility. The award will fund research to help shape more equitable outcomes in developing countries. Based in the Department...

