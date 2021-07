Garena and Capcom have come together for a special collaboration between the mobile game Free Fire and Street Fighter V this week. For the next few weeks, you'll be able to play the game as fan favorites Chun-Li and Ryu as you rush into battle and learn the legendary Hadouken. Yes, you'll be able to us Ryu's signature move, to a degree, in the game. The characters will be accompanied by a slew of exclusive time-limited content that you can only get during this particular event, which includes an entire special event interface, item reskins, and more. You can check out the details below.