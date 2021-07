If you haven’t already heard, cases of COVID-19 keep going up in the TriCounty area and locals continue to be encouraged to get the vaccine. As of June 23rd there are 238 active COVID-19 cases in the Uintah Basin and 5 current hospitalizations. Keith Walker with TriCounty Health Department says locally that 36 percent of the population has received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 31 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. This is almost half of the state average and more Uintah Basin residents are encouraged to get vaccinated. In Utah, less than one tenth of a percent of those fully vaccinated have then tested positive for COVID-19 and that statistic has proven true in the Uintah Basin as well.