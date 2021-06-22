Cancel
12,000 scientific articles a year -- can they all be wrong?

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleX-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) is often used to determine the chemical composition of materials. It was developed in the 1960s and is accepted as a standard method in materials science. Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, however, have shown that the method is often used erroneously. "It is, of course, an...

Scienceupenn.edu

New microfluidic device delivers mRNA nanoparticles a hundred times faster

The COVID vaccines currently being deployed were developed with unprecedented speed, but the mRNA technology at work in some of them is an equally impressive success story. Because any desired mRNA sequence can be synthesized in massive quantities, one of the biggest hurdles in a variety of mRNA therapies is the ability to package those sequences into the lipid nanoparticles that deliver them into cells.
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers identify ultrastable single atom magnet

Researchers at the IBS Center for Quantum Nanoscience at Ewha Womans University (QNS) have shown that dysprosium atoms resting on a thin insulating layer of magnesium oxide have magnetic stability over days. In a study published in Nature Communications they have proven that these tiny magnets have extreme robustness against fluctuations in magnetic field and temperature and will flip only when they are bombarded with high energy electrons from a scanning tunneling microscope.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Engineered protein inspired by nature may help plastic plague

Cheap to produce and long to degrade, plastic was once a manufacturing miracle. Now, plastic is an environmental plague, clogging landfills and choking waterways. A Japan-based research team has turned back to nature to develop an approach to degrading the stubborn substance. Similar to how a protein binds to cellulose in plants or to chitin in crustaceans to initiate decomposition, an engineered protein is on its way to binding to plastic particles in an effort to more efficiently break them down.
WildlifeNational Science Foundation (press release)

Scientists discover unreported plant structure

Discovery came after decades of scientific scrutiny missed it. For many, the Thale cress, or Arabidopsis thaliana, is little more than a roadside weed, but the plant has a long history of assisting researchers in understanding how plants grow and develop. Arabidopsis was first scientifically described as early as the...
ChemistryPhys.org

An innovative method for producing complex molecules

A team of researchers at the Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has successfully solved the problem of finding a straightforward, cost-effective process for producing hexaarylbenzene molecules with six different aromatic rings. These molecules are important functional materials. The results were published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
ChemistryEurekAlert

First study of nickelate's magnetism finds a strong kinship with cuprate superconductors

Ever since the 1986 discovery that copper oxide materials, or cuprates, could carry electrical current with no loss at unexpectedly high temperatures, scientists have been looking for other unconventional superconductors that could operate even closer to room temperature. This would allow for a host of everyday applications that could transform society by making energy transmission more efficient, for instance.
ScienceGenomeWeb

PNAS Papers on Mutation-Phenotype Machine Learning Method, Microviruses, More

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. A University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center-led team presents a machine learning approach for matching chemically induced mutations with specific phenotypes in forward genetic studies using a combination of meiotic mapping and machine learning. The "Candidate Explorer" (CE) method brings genetic mapping features together into a score for assessing potential germline mutation-phenotype ties, the investigators say — an approach they used to find more than 2,300 mutations with flow cytometry-based circulating immune cell features in a screen of mutagenized mice. "In the future, the data from other screens will be released for public users of CE to interpret a wide range of phenotypic consequences that emanate from each mutation," the authors note, adding that "biomedically relevant phenotypic screens may ultimately enlighten the study of human phenotype and help to distinguish mechanisms of phenotypes caused by certain alleles."
ScienceEurekAlert

Scientists find liver drug candidates among pesticides

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) Skoltech biologists and their colleagues from Koltzov Institute of Developmental Biology, Russia, and the Chemistry Department of Taras Shevchenko University in Ukraine have discovered fairly unlikely drug candidates for treating liver fibrosis and other pathologies -- among pest control chemicals. In addition, the team looked at modifications of the medication called hymecromone, deeming them promising for anti-fibrotic drugs, too. Published in Glycobiology, the study also sheds light on the possible mechanism of action of the investigated compounds, all of which inhibit the synthesis of hyaluronic acid.
ChemistryScience Daily

Tiny tools: Controlling individual water droplets as biochemical reactors

"Droplet-array sandwiching" is a liquid-handling technique in which tiny droplet pairs laid out on opposite surfaces are mixed by bringing the surfaces together. However, this approach is limited to batch operations involving all droplets. Recently, scientists from Ritsumeikan University, Japan, found a way to electrically control the height of individual droplets, allowing them to select which droplet pairs should merge. Their method could replace manual tools such as pipettes and speed up drug screening.
ScienceEurekAlert

Prize winner uncovers the link between the microbiome, metabolites and neurodegeneration

Eran Blacher is the 2021 winner of the NOSTER & Science Microbiome Prize for his work in exploring the relationship between the microbiome and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The findings reveal new insights into the "gut-brain axis" and demonstrate that harnessing the microbiome and their associated metabolic pathways could provide a useful approach to treating these and potentially other devastating neurological disorders.
ScienceScience Daily

Our genes shape our gut bacteria

Our gut microbiome -- the ever-changing "rainforest" of bacteria living in our intestines -- is primarily affected by our lifestyle, including what we eat or the medications we take, most studies show. But a University of Notre Dame study has found a much greater genetic component at play than was...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Memory of Centromere Encoded in Epigenome One Generation Deep

About a third to two-thirds down the shaft of a chromosome is a constricted site called the centromere. When a chromosome replicates, the old and new pair (called chromatids) are held together at this centromere. During cell division, centromeres bind to microtubules that pull the old and new pairs toward opposite ends of the dividing cell, ensuring each daughter cell gets a full set of the parent’s genome. Defects in centromeres lead to an abnormal distribution of DNA in daughter cells that can in turn result in cell death or cancer.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Correlating advanced microscopies reveals atomic-scale mechanisms limiting lithium-ion battery lifetime

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24121-9, published online 18 June 2021. The original version of this Article omitted a reference to previous work in “Chae, B. G. et al. Evolution and expansion of Li concentration gradient during charge–discharge cycling. Nat Commun 12, 3814 (2021)”. This has been added as reference [14] at “Chae et al. combined... [14]”. This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
ScienceEurekAlert

Reading the rocks: Geologist finds clues to ancient climate patterns in chert

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- A million years ago, dry seasons became more frequent and forests retreated before the encroaching savanna. Meanwhile, clustered around a nearby lake, our ancient ancestors fashioned stone tools. During the long press of years, mud and sediment in that East African lake turned to stone, trapping pollen...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists unravel how cell death is initiated on a molecular level

The death of cells is well regulated. If it occurs too much, it can cause degenerative diseases. Too little, and cells can become tumors. Mitochondria, the power plants of cells, play a role in this programmed cell death. Scientists from the University of Groningen (the Netherlands) and the University of Pittsburgh (U.S.) have obtained new insights in how mitochondria receive the signal to self-destruct. Their results were published in the Journal of Molecular Biology.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

NYUAD researchers unlock an epigenetic code that allows liver regeneration

NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) researchers uncovered a code that sets the genome of the liver to account for the remarkable ability for this organ to regenerate. This finding offers new insight into how the specific genes that promote regeneration can be activated when part of the liver is removed. These findings have the potential to inform the development of a new form of regenerative medicine that could help non-regenerative organs regrow in mice and humans.
MathematicsNature.com

Author Correction: Design and characterization of electrons in a fractal geometry

Correction to: Nature Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s41567-018-0328-0, published online 12 November 2018. In the version of this Letter originally published, in Fig. 3, for the data point of the experimental wave function map at bias voltage −0.3 V for the square lattice, a different bias voltage was erroneously used. This data point has now been removed. In addition, an error in the code used to determine the box-counting dimension of the wave function maps of the artificial electronic structures with a fractal geometry has been corrected. As a result, Fig. 3b has been split into Fig. 3b and c, to highlight how the choice of box size in the box-counting algorithm may affect the estimated effective dimension. The original and corrected versions of Fig. 3 are shown below. Accordingly, the caption has been amended, and the appropriate discussion in the main text, in the paragraph beginning “To determine whether...”, and the Methods has been updated to reflect the changes. Also, ref. 36 has been renumbered as ref. 31 and subsequent references updated.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover That Mating Can Cause Epigenetic Changes That Last for 300 Generations

University of Maryland scientists discover that match matters: The right combination of parents in nematode worms can turn a gene off indefinitely. Evidence suggests that what happens in one generation — diet, toxin exposure, trauma, fear — can have lasting effects on future generations. Scientists believe these effects result from epigenetic changes that occur in response to the environment and turn genes on or off without altering the genome or DNA sequence.
ScienceEurekAlert

Climate changed the size of our bodies and, to some extent, our brains

The average body size of humans has fluctuated significantly over the last million years and is strongly linked to temperature. Colder, harsher climates drove the evolution of larger body sizes, while warmer climates led to smaller bodies. Brain size also changed dramatically but did not evolve in tandem with body...

