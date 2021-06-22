Cancel
Mental Health

Study shows brain differences in interpreting physical signals in mental health disorders

By University of Cambridge
MedicalXpress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have shown why people with mental health disorders, including anorexia and panic disorders, experience physical signals differently. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, found that the part of the brain which interprets physical signals from the body behaves differently in people with a range of mental health disorders, suggesting that it could be a target for future treatments.

