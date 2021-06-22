Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

SLS Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage Prepared For Integration

SpaceRef
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Space Launch System (SLS) rocket's interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS) sits in the transfer aisle of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). It was moved by teams with NASA's Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, June 19, 2021. After being fueled and serviced inside the Multi-Payload Processing Facility (MPPF), the ICPS will be hoisted into place atop the SLS core stage while its Aerojet Rocketdyne-built RL-10 engine will be protected inside the launch vehicle stage adapter (LVSA) on the mobile launcher in preparation for the launch of Artemis I.

spaceref.com
#Propulsion#Space Launch System#Kennedy Space Center#Icps#Orion#Twitter
NASA
Economy
Industry
Facebook
Aerospace & Defense
Aerospace & DefenseKTVZ

SpaceX launches 88 satellites in rideshare mission

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried 88 satellites into orbit in one fell swoop on Wednesday, marking the company’s second dedicated rideshare mission. The rocket took off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 3:31 pm ET and flew southward along the east coast as it hurtled toward space. The satellites it delivered to orbit were from a range of government and commercial customers — including NASA and radar satellite company ICEYE — as well as three satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink internet constellation.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Virgin Orbit Launches 7 Smallsats into Orbit

Virgin Orbit successfully launched seven small satellite into Earth orbit off the coast of California on Wednesday, completing the company’s second successful mission and raising the number of spacecraft Richard Branson’s launch company has orbited to 17. The Tubular Bells: Part One mission included three CubeSats from the U.S. Department...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Celebrate Asteroid Day 2021 with NASA and The Asteroid Foundation

Asteroids can pose a big threat to Earth (just ask the dinosaurs) and scientists around the world regularly scan the skies for potentially dangerous space rocks. They'll discuss that work and more today (June 30) for Asteroid Day 2021, which which marks the anniversary of the Tunguska meteor explosion in Siberia in 1908.
Aerospace & Defensegpsworld.com

RUAG Space provides GNSS-equipped computer for space debris removal

RUAG Space has provided its GNSS-equipped computer to command Astroscale UK‘s ELSA-M Servicer, a spacecraft designed to remove space debris. Space debris is a growing concern for the space industry. End-of-life services by Astroscale (ELSA) — a spacecraft decommissioning service for satellite operators — will progress to a commercialization phase this year with the ELSA-M. The M stands for multi-client servicer.
Aerospace & Defensepasadenanow.com

JPL’s Space-Based Atomic Clock Achieves Accuracy Record

An experimental atomic clock managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and currently orbiting Earth has set a new record for accuracy, helping pave the way for more accurate GPS signals on the ground, as well as improved autonomous navigation for space probes, the institutions announced Wednesday. With existing technology, probes...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Virgin Orbit Sends Satellites Into Space From A Boeing 747

Today was a great day for Virgin Orbit. The company launched its Tubular Bells: Part One mission in the morning, California time, carrying payloads to orbit. This was the first commercial service for Virgin Orbit, as its Boeing 747 dubbed “Cosmic Girl” helped launch payloads for three customers from three different countries.
Aerospace & DefenseSpace.com

Virgin Orbit launches 7 satellites on third-ever space mission

Virgin Orbit now has two successful launches under its belt. The company lofted seven satellites today (June 30), taking a big step toward regular and reliable commercial launch service. Virgin Orbit's carrier plane, a modified Boeing 747 called Cosmic Girl, took off from California's Mojave Air and Space Port today...
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

Virgin Orbit successfully launches its first commercial payloads to space

On board, Virgin Orbit carried seven payloads, including the first-ever defense satellite for the Netherlands, as well as cubsats developed by the U.S. Department of Defense for its Rapid Agile Launch initiative. The initiative is seeking to test the viability of flying small spacecraft to space on relatively short notice on launch platforms with increased flexibility, which Virgin Orbit’s provides thanks to its ability to take off horizontally from more or less conventional runways.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Apollo landing sites: An observer's guide on how to spot them on the moon

Today, there is a lot of excited talk about going to the moon. Again. Shining brightly in our sky, it calls to us like a celestial siren, just as it always has done. NASA is still debating whether it should send astronauts straight to Mars, bypassing the moon altogether, or only go to Mars after a number of successful precursor missions to Earth's natural satellite.
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock Could Revolutionize Space Exploration

NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock is designed to improve navigation for robotic explorers as well as the operation of GPS satellites for journeys beyond our Moon that will rely on communication with ground stations on Earth. If spacecraft carried atomic clocks, they would be able to calculate their own position and direction, like this one, which has achieved more than 10 times the stability of current space-based atomic clocks, including those on GPS satellites. Read more for two videos and additional information.
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

NASA’s Hubble telescope gives China a huge opportunity

After more than two weeks of attempted fixes, NASA is still unable to revive its ailing Hubble Space Telescope. The problem comes down to the computer that controls the Hubble telescope’s scientific equipment. The most recent Hubble team check-in looked at the computing module that actually formats the commands, aptly named the Command Unit/Science Data Formatter, or a power regulator, which ensures the right voltage is being sent to each piece of equipment.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Deep Space Atomic Clock Moves Toward Increased Spacecraft Autonomy

Spacecraft that venture beyond our Moon rely on communication with ground stations on Earth to figure out where they are and where they’re going. NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock is working toward giving those far-flung explorers more autonomy when navigating. In a new paper published today in the journal Nature, the mission reports progress in their work to improve the ability of space-based atomic clocks to measure time consistently over long periods.
AstronomySpaceRef

NEOWISE Asteroid-Hunting Space Telescope Gets Two-Year Mission Extension

For two more years, NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) will continue its hunt for asteroids and comets – including objects that could pose a hazard to Earth. This mission extension means NASA’s prolific near-Earth object (NEO) hunting space telescope will continue operations until June 2023. “At NASA,...
Aerospace & Defensedefense.gov

Space Development Agency Successfully Launches First Missions

The Space Development Agency today announced the successful launch of its first two satellite missions, Mandrake II and Laser Interconnect Networking Communications System (LINCS) and the Prototype On-orbit Experimental Testbed (POET) payload, on June 30 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. The launch, supported by SpaceX’s Transporter 2, an...
Riverside County, CANASA

Assembly of Satellite to Track World’s Water Shifts From US to France

The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission took a big step toward launch this week when a team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California shipped the scientific heart of the satellite to France. A U.S. Air Force C-17 airplane carrying the hardware – which includes finely tuned research instruments – left March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California, on June 27. It arrived today, June 30, at a Thales Alenia Space clean room facility near Cannes, France, where engineers and technicians will spend the next year integrating the hardware with the rest of the satellite.