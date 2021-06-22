SLS Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage Prepared For Integration

NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock is designed to improve navigation for robotic explorers as well as the operation of GPS satellites for journeys beyond our Moon that will rely on communication with ground stations on Earth. If spacecraft carried atomic clocks, they would be able to calculate their own position and direction, like this one, which has achieved more than 10 times the stability of current space-based atomic clocks, including those on GPS satellites. Read more for two videos and additional information.