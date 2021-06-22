Cancel
Celebrities

S1 E2: Nish Kumar, comedian

By Grace Dent
The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of Comfort Eating with Grace Dent, comedian Nish Kumar tells Grace about some of the most important moments in his life - and the comfort food that has seen him through them. They lament the ‘golden years’ of Pizza Hut, discuss the ‘spicy’ period during his twenties, and Nish tells Grace how it feels to be pelted with a bread roll for his views on Brexit.

Grace Dent
#Comfort Food#Pizza Hut
