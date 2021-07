You can kiss cover letters and paper resumés goodbye because the future of job applications is 30-second TikTok video. The video-sharing app has just launched its new TikTok Resumes program, where users can create video applications promoting themselves, their past work experience and their lengthy list of skills to U.S. employers. Job seekers can browse job listings on TikTok’s website, where they’ll find over thirty brands, including big names like Chipotle, Target and the Detroit Pistons, all accepting the video CVs. All you have to do is create a video resume and post it with the hashtag #TikTokResumes, then when applying for a particular job opening via TikTok’s website, users will be asked to drop the link to their TikTok video.