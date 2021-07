These days, we are all Professor Robert Kelly. You may remember Kelly from back in 2017, when his children crashed a BBC interview he was doing from his home office. Kelly, dressed in jacket and tie, did his best to maintain his on-camera, professional demeanor even as his wife tried desperately to wrangle the rambunctious children. The clip went viral. Little did any of us know at the time that a few years later, many of us would be doing the same thing—trying to quiet the kids down, stopping the dog from barking, and restoring an appearance of order to our environment.